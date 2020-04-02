|
Whitehouse, Jean (Sekowski)
Jean (Sekowski) Whitehouse of Wallingford, 93 years of age, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. She was filled with life and energy from the day she was born on September 12, 1926 to George Edward Sekowski and Amelia Helena (Sheehan) Sekowski in Meriden, Connecticut. Always inquisitive, she wished to know your life history within five minutes of meeting you and quite often achieved that.
Growing up in Connecticut and Rhode Island when younger, she graduated from Hillhouse High School in New Haven. After graduating from Larson Jr. college, she held a range of interesting jobs in the post war years, in New Haven, New York and Charlotte, North Carolina. Introduced by her cousin Bobby Connally, she met George M. Whitehouse of Meriden, Connecticut who became the love of her life. Jean and George were married on June 3rd, 1950. She lived a life filled with love for her family, adventure, curiosity, creativity, energy, compassion and hard work. Forever experimenting with her art, she explored many mediums and creative endeavors always with a gift for colors and composition. Painting was a lifelong passion and she was a member of the Wallingford Art League and the Meriden Arts and Crafts for many years. Delighted and willing to try new adventures, she enjoyed sailing, camping and traveling though out the world. Wherever she went, painting on location was somehow accomplished. She enjoyed her cottage at Sunrise Cove in Branford and would exchange wisdom with whomever would be sitting with her looking out at the ocean. While living in Wallingford, she worked in the Wallingford Town Hall, initially with the Probate Court and then many years in with the Recreation Department. Always sociable, it seemed that Jean came to know everyone in town. In retirement she enjoyed writing poetry and stories, volunteering at the Wallingford Historical Society and was quite active in the Wallingford Senior Center. Above all Jean was a wonderful, patient, loving and devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed raising three boys and always welcomed the numerous friends, neighbors and relatives that flowed through her homes and her life.
Her family misses her greatly and carry with them many lifetimes of special and extraordinary memories, stories, wisdom and the many life's lessons she handed down and, of course, her art. Jean is survived by her three sons, Randall and his wife Patricia, Craig and his wife Iris, Glenn and his wife Jean, four grandchildren, Andrew, Cain, Luke and Jillian and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband George and her sister Rita. Jean's family wishes to express its loving gratitude to her fulltime caregiver, Georgia Everette, who looked after Jean until the end as if she were her own mother. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020