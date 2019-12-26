|
Freund , Jeanette (Cipriani)
Jeanette (Cipriani) Freund 70, of East Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 25, 2019. She was born July 5, 1949 in New Haven to Louis and Josephine (Cuomo) Cipriani. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur Freund and nephew, Daniel Teevan Watson Jr. Jeannette is survived by her sister, Josephine T. Watson (Daniel) of East Haven and a niece, Marybeth Quilghini (John) of North Haven. Jeanette was a retired employee of AT&T.
Family and friend are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Therese Catholic Church, 555 Middletown Rd., North Haven. Committal service will be private. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019