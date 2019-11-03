New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish, St. Marys Church
Branford, CT
View Map
Jeanette Heslin

Jeanette Heslin Obituary
Heslin, Jeanette
Jeanette Heslin, age 91, of New Haven passed away on October 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert James Heslin. Mother of Robert Heslin of New Haven and the late Susan Balisiano, grandmother of Gina Martin, Kristofer Balisiano, Lisa and Robert Heslin and great-grandmother of Travis "T.J." and Taylor Martin. Jeannette was predeceased by her siblings, Francis and Lou Doerschuck, Barbara Walters and Margaret Martone.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John Bosco Parish, St. Marys Church, Branford. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit our website at www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2019
