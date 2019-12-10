New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Jeanette R. Doughan

Jeanette R. Doughan Obituary
Doughan, Jeanette R.
Jeanette R. Doughan, 88, of West Haven entered into rest on December 9, 2019. She was the loving mother of Floyd F. (Buddy) Miller, Jr. and the late Joseph A. Miller, Curtis J. Bowen and Randy Ray Bowen. Sister of Mabel (Philip) Tatro and the late Charles Doughan, Margaret Lemay and Bettyann Fox. She also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on FRIDAY from 10 to noon at the West Haven Funeral Home at the green. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019
