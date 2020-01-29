|
Fox, Jeanette S.
Jeanette S. Fox, 96, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Hugh Fox, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Jeanette was born on March 11, 1923 in New Haven, CT to the late Edward and Martha (Lynch) Smith. After the passing of her father, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, John B. Hawksworth.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Thomas Fox, Sandra (Stephen) Kichuk, Helen Fox, and Michael (Abbey Cooperman) Fox; her eight grandchildren; her ten great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf Street, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeanette's name may be made to the Milford Senior Center Ahren's Program, 9 Jepson Drive, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020