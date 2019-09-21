|
|
Koncz, Jeanette Sperry
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Jeanette Sperry Koncz, 101, lifelong resident of Guilford and most recently of Evergreen Woods, North Branford passed away surrounded by her loving family.
Wife of Geza D. Koncz, Jeanette was born in Guilford on August 11, 1918, daughter of the late George Thomas Sperry and Marie (Walden) Sperry. Loving mother of C. David Koncz and his wife Holly Hanau Koncz of Madison and Jennifer Koncz Cowie and her husband Peter W. Cowie of Guilford.
Jeanette grew up in Brooklyn and spent her summers with her family in Sachem's Head.
She attended the Packer Collegiate Institution in Brooklyn from Kindergarten through Junior College and matriculated to Pratt Institute to study art. After graduating she became a Junior High School Teacher.
It was at Pratt that she met Charlie, the love of her life. In 1944 Jeanette and Charlie married at the family Homestead in Sachem's Head. They welcomed their daughter, Jennifer in 1947 and son, David in 1952. After Charlie returned from WWII, the family settled in Levittown, LI forging friendships that would last a lifetime.
Summers were always spent at Jeanette's beloved, Sachem's Head, which became the family's full-time residence in 1956, prior to The Sperry Family owned and operated the Sachem's Head Hotel for several generations.
Jeanette was a very active member of Christ Episcopal Church her entire life and was involved in almost every organization that was offered. She founded the Christmas Bazaar along with Marion Harold, was an active member and past President of the ECW, served on the Altar Guild for many years and was an enthusiastic participant in the weekly Bible Study group. Christ Episcopal Church was her second family and she loved them all dearly.
She was a lifelong member of the Sachem's Head Yacht Club. Her father, an avid sailor, was one of the founders. Jeanette is a past President of the Leete's Island Garden Club and for many years volunteered for the Red Cross.
As a pilot for American Airlines, Charlie was afforded the opportunity to travel the world with Jeanette. This was a woman with a huge zest for life. She had a wonderful sense of humor, contagious laugh and loved a good joke. On special occasions, instead of just sending a card, Jeanette was known to write a poem to a friend or family member. She loved a spirited game of Croquet, gambling at the casino (who knew?) and most recently playing poker with her dear friends at Evergreen Woods.
Jeanette also leaves behind her 5 grandchildren: Ian Clark Perry and his wife Christina, Jason Bruce Perry and his wife Oliva Jardine, David Jason Koncz, Matthew Walden Koncz and his wife Elizabeth J. Koncz and Adam Hanau Koncz. And 8 great grandchildren: Jake Perry, Tyler Geza Perry, Jack Jardine, Dylan Raine Perry, Cooper Ian Perry, Colby Jo Perry, Charles Sumner Koncz and Graham Hanau Koncz. Jeanette was predeceased by her sister Dorothy Walden Sperry and her brother George Phelps Sperry.
Our family would especially like to thank Evergreen Woods and the loving professionals who not only cared for Jeanette but also continue to care for her husband Charlie.
Friends are invited to memorial service at Christ Episcopal Church, 11 Park St., Guilford on September 25th at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Christ Episcopal Church, Guilford, CT. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019