O'BRIEN, JEANIE
Jeanie O'Brien, 75, formerly of Madison and Manhattan passed away on December 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She worked as a medical secretary for many years before she retired. Jeanie was born July 9, 1944 in New Haven a daughter of the late Marvin Allen and Dorothy Hill Stevens. She is survived by her son Ian Stevens; sister Marcy Dillon; niece Dorothy Dillon; nephew Tim Dillon; and great-nieces and nephews Alex, Ava, Brycen, and Emmy. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Thursday, Dec. 19th from 6-8 PM at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven. Burial will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 18, 2019