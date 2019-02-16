Arpino, Jeanine Y.

Jeanine Y. Arpino, age 50, of North Branford passed away on February 13, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Joseph C. Arpino Jr. Jeanine was born in New Haven, CT on June 5, 1968 to the late Maurice P. and Arline (James) Talbot. Jeanine grew up in Hamden, CT and moved to North Branford 18 years ago. For more than 23 years, Jeanine worked for the Yale University Law School in the dining hall. She loved all animals and enjoyed watching the birds. She was a great mother, wife, loyal friend and generous to all. She will be sadly missed. Besides her husband of 19 years, she is survived by her two sons, Hunter Horrocks of Vermont and Joey Arpino III of North Branford. She also leaves behind her sister Leah Baldoni of East Haven and dear friends Donald and Carolyn DeChello and Kim Saunders. Jeanine is predeceased by her sister Kathy Rivera and brother Wes Frobes of North Haven, CT. The family would like to thank all of the staff and nurses at Masonicare Health Center for their outstanding care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonicare Home Health Center, 22 Masonic Avenue, Wallingford, CT 06492. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit

Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2019