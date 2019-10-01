|
Dolan, Jeanne Ann
Jeanne Ann Dolan, born April 24, 1934 in New Haven died at home with her loving husband at her side on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Jeanne leaves behind her devoted husband of 61 year, Thomas R. Dolan, her Son Timothy (Kaitlyn Clements) Grandson Patrick Clements-Dolan, daughter Margaret Krepinevich (Louis), sister Dorothy of Florida, many nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was predeceased by her daughter Catherine (Katy) Dolan, her parents James and Annette (Widerberg) McLoughlin.
Jeanne's life was one of love and service to others. She was a lover of the arts, especially opera and classical music. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, reading and completing crossword puzzles. She volunteered her time with food delivery programs for the poor and ill (Daily Bread, AIDS Project New haven & FISH).
She attended St. Mary's High School in New Haven, where she met her future husband. She later worked as a secretary at the New Haven NBA bank and raised three children as a stay at home mother. Jeanne loved to travel. She and Tom went to Ireland, Holland, Belgium, Canada and all around the USA.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Lai and his incredible team at the Alder center at St. Raphael, the staff at the Strong House in Madison as well as the Guilford VNA.
Friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Margaret's R.C. Church, 29 Academy St., Madison on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Strong House (www.stronghousect.org) , 546 Durham Rd., Madison, CT 06443 or Animals for Life in Nauguatuck (www.animalsforlife.org), 195 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2019