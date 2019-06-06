Cushion, Jeanne

Jeanne M. Cushion, age 90, of West Haven, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 5, 2019. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Fairfield, CT to the late James and Elizabeth (Gallagher) Cavanaugh. Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert Henri Cushion. She is survived by her sons, Daniel (Bernadette) Cushion and Kevin Cushion, both of West Haven, grandchildren, Christopher (Suzanne) Cushion, Shawn Cushion, Patrick Cushion and Rachel (Kyle) Block, cherished great-granddaughter Abigail Cushion, sisters, Joan Cavanaugh, Barbara Cavanaugh, sister-in-law, Ethel Cavanaugh, and several nieces and nephews. Jeanne was predeceased by her siblings Isabel Broadhurst, Dolores Benson, and Donald Cavanaugh. Jeanne loved her family, and enjoyed time spent with them. She cherished her grandchildren immensely and her great-granddaughter Abby, the apple of her eye.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's name to a . To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 7, 2019