New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Couture
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne D'Arc Couture

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne D'Arc Couture Obituary
Couture, Jeanne D'Arc
Jeanne D'Arc Bolduc Couture, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Rolland Couture. Jeanne was born in St. Methode, Quebec Canada on August 22, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Archelas and Marie-Anna Dulac Bolduc. She was also a longtime resident of New Haven and a parishioner of St. Therese Church in North Haven. Mother of Pauline (Thomas) Meeker, Christian (Clare) Couture, Helen Ferreira and the late Stephen Couture. Grandmother of Sarah Soderman, Christian E. Couture, Brent Couture, Laura Bouteiller, Karen Mounts, John Ferreira, Stacee-Lynn Helms, Heather Couture, Stephen Couture, and the late Michelle Hobson Leonardo. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.
The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 6:00. Interment will be in St. Methode, Quebec Canada. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now