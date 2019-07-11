Couture, Jeanne D'Arc

Jeanne D'Arc Bolduc Couture, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Regency House, Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Rolland Couture. Jeanne was born in St. Methode, Quebec Canada on August 22, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Archelas and Marie-Anna Dulac Bolduc. She was also a longtime resident of New Haven and a parishioner of St. Therese Church in North Haven. Mother of Pauline (Thomas) Meeker, Christian (Clare) Couture, Helen Ferreira and the late Stephen Couture. Grandmother of Sarah Soderman, Christian E. Couture, Brent Couture, Laura Bouteiller, Karen Mounts, John Ferreira, Stacee-Lynn Helms, Heather Couture, Stephen Couture, and the late Michelle Hobson Leonardo. Also survived by 15 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by eight brothers and sisters.

The visiting hours will be Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at 6:00. Interment will be in St. Methode, Quebec Canada. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019