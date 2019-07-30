|
|
Stanley, Jeanne E.
Jeanne E. Stanley, wife of the late Oscar Stanley, Sr., 90, of New Haven, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born in New Haven to the late Gordon and Esther Trowers Wilkie on March 1, 1929. She worked for 30 years as an LVN in the healthcare field. Jeanne leaves to cherish her memory, son, Oscar Stanley, Jr.; grandsons, Sheldon Gatison, Dashon Stanley, Sr. and Ismael Stanley; great-grandson, Dashon Stanley, Jr., great-cousins, Stacie and Ashley Byrd and Monica Jackson and a host of relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Antrum, niece, Zanette Antrum.
A celebration of her life will take place Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Stanley family, please visit
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019