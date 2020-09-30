Adams, Jeanne Elizabeth (Lloyd)Jeanne Elizabeth (Lloyd) Adams of East Haven passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at CT Hospice at the age of 92. She was born on March 27, 1928 in New Haven to Walter and Catherine (Bradley) Lloyd. She enjoyed 53 wonderful years of marriage to Anthony "Tony" Adams, who preceded her in death in June of 2003.Jeanne was a devoted mom who always put her children before herself. Family was always her top priority. She especially loved her role as Nana, where she embraced every moment with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending every recital, play, graduation and birthday party. She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity. Jeanne loved traveling, going to the casino, Sunday dinners, quilting, watching UConn women's basketball, and her dog Zoey, who was always by her side. Jeanne retired from Yale University, but her favorite job was working at her daughter Kathy's home daycare.Jeanne is survived by her five loving children, Jeanne Antisdel (Ross), Robert Adams, Kathleen Redente (Robert), all of East Haven, Susan Parisi (Gary) of Floral Park, NY and Jacqueline Faraclas (Paul) of North Branford, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special niece, Sharon Ruggiero (Anthony) of North Haven and loving caregiver, Laura Melillo. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, husband Anthony Adams, and her sister Marie Lane.Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with burial to follow at St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. Mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford CT 06405.203-467-2789