|
|
Bright-Panczak, Jeanne H.
Jeanne Hodge Bright-Panczak, age 89, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Bright and the late Edward J. Panczak. Jeanne was born in Hartford, Connecticut on December 5, 1929 to the late Orrell Gerald Hodge and Lillian Frances Hodge. Jeanne was employed by SNET and was President of Wallingford Printing. She was a founding member and Past President of the North Branford Women's Club and North Branford Scholarship Association, as well as a member of the Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club and an active member of Zion Episcopal Church in North Branford. She enjoyed spending winters at The Villages in Florida. Jeanne liked golf, bowling, dancing, playing bridge and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Mac) Plant of North Branford, Janet (Claus) Kroegler of Germany, Deborah (Kyle) Stevens of Germany, Thomas (Jennifer) Bright of Guilford, her step-children Edward Panczak, Jr. (Loralei) of Guilford, Robert Panczak of Branford, grandchildren, Ryan Rauscher, Melanie Rauscher, Robert Zizza, Gregory Zizza, Christopher (Lauren) Zizza, Merrill Plant, Robert Bright, James Bright, step-grandchildren Brendan (Stacy) O'Neill, Brianna (Steve) Cataldo, Michael (Catherine) O'Neill, Joshua Panczak and Sydney Panczak and six great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Arthur Hodge and survived by her sister Connie Kiley of Florida. Jeanne was predeceased by one daughter, Barbara Jeanne Bright. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 19th at 10:30 a.m. Zion Episcopal Church, 326 Notch Hill Road, North Branford. Interment to follow at Branford Center Cemetery, Branford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 16, 2019