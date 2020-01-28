|
|
LaRonde, Jeanne K.
Jeanne Klarman LaRonde, 88, of Branford died peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Albert J. LaRonde, Jr. Jeanne was born in New Haven on March 13, 1931, a daughter of the late Andrew and Kathryn Nolan Klarman. She worked in the cafeteria at Branford High School for many years until retiring. Jeanne was a communicant of St. Mary Church in Branford and was a longtime volunteer at the Branford Community Dining Room. After retirement, Jeanne provided daycare for many of her grandchildren. She also provided care to her older adult family members as they aged. We lovingly refer to her as the family historian because she had a remarkable ability to recall important dates and life events with an uncanny degree of specificity. Jeanne was an avid reader, enjoyed outdoor activities, and especially spending her summers at her cottage in Ogunquit, Maine, enjoying family time at the beach. Jeanne is survived by her children Jeanette (Frank) Davis of Wallingford, John (Lori) LaRonde, Albert J. LaRonde, III, and Richard (Radhika) LaRonde, all of Branford, Lois (James) Fox of Manchester, NH, David (Kellie) LaRonde of Cheshire, Mary (Mark) Rabuffo of North Branford. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren Kathryn Davis Dadio, Laura Davis Malangone, Jacqueline LaRonde Richard, Emily LaRonde Kramer, Austin Fox, Megan Rabuffo Banker, and Michael Rabuffo and four great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Anthony Dadio and Matteo and Luca Malangone. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Anna Rabuffo; her brother, John Klarman and sister Kathryn "Kay" Looney.
Her funeral will leave the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford, at 11:00. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Wednesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, or the Branford Community Dining Room, 30 Harrison Avenue, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
We are forever grateful to the kind and loving group of caregivers that she had over the last few years of her life, without whom she would not have been able to remain in the comfort of her own home. In the last week of her life, the care at Connecticut Hospice provided her the end of life dignity that she deserved to leave this life. For that, our hearts are full.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020