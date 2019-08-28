New Haven Register Obituaries
Fritz, Jeanne L. of Linden Ponds in Hingham, MA, formerly of CT and PA, died August 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Jeanne served as a Cadet Nurse in WWII and later continued her nursing career in hospital and school settings. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and worked, for a time, as a travel agent. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf. She was the wife of the late Richard H. Fritz and the loving mother of of Richard H. Fritz and wife Pamela of Littleton, MA; and Virginia Shannon of South Lake Tahoe, CA. Sister of the late Walter County. Grandmother of Kyle Shannon, Ryan Shannon, and Amanda Goodfriend and her husband Matthew. Great-grandmother of Brandt, Gracyn, Rhys and Lola. Services are private. Donations in memory of Jeanne may be made to the Linden Ponds Student Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made payable to Linden Ponds Student Scholarship Fund and mailed to Linden Ponds, Attention Philanthropy Office, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019
