Gardiner, Jeanne L.

Jeanne Lyons Gardiner, 88, of Hamden passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Whitney Manor Rehab Center. Wife of the late Michael P. Gardiner, she is survived by daughters, Karen Rhone and husband William of North Haven and Susan Delvecchio of Hamden, four grandchildren, Brian, William and Shannon Rhone and Meghan Delvecchio, a sister Sheila Donahue of Hamden, a brother Francis Lyons of Hamden and several nieces and nephews. She was born Sept. 26, 1930 in New Haven a daughter of the late Frank and Esther Cannavan Lyons, was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and had been employed for many years by the Southern New England Telephone Co. Jeanne was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Church in Hamden

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Stephens Church at 10:00 Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning from 8:00-9:30 . Memorial contributions may be made to the Residents Council at the Whitney Manor Rehab Center, 2798 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06518. Jeanne's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Third Floor at the Whitney Manor Rehab Center for the loving care given to her during her time there, and also a special thank you to her nephew David Lyons for all he did for his Aunt Jeanne. www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 24, 2019