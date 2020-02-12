|
|
Piccirillo, Jeanne
Jeanne Beryl Pieroway Piccirillo, 91, passed away on February 11, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness.
Jeanne Piccirillo was the daughter of Gertrude Hann Pieroway and Albert Percy Pieroway, both originally of Newfoundland, Canada. She was born in Gloucester, Massachusetts and always held a deep affection for her hometown.
Jeanne married Dr. Anthony Vincent Piccirillo on May 29, 1953 and resided in the Wallingford area for more than six decades where they raised their family. They are survived by their four beloved children: Dr. Mark Piccirillo and his wife, Dr. Susan Piccirillo of Newburgh, ME; Peter Piccirillo and his wife, Barbara of Woolwich, ME; twin daughters - Mary Pfister and her husband, Dr. David Pfister of Rye, NY; Emily Piccirillo and her husband, Gordon Clark of Burlington, VT; and grandchildren Evan, Lauren, Andrew, Alicia, Claire, Monica, and her husband Michael.
Jeanne was predeceased by her one brother, Lester "Buddy" Pieroway. Her two nieces, Patricia Paradis and Pamela Perusse, reside in Cape Ann, Massachusetts. Most of her other relatives live in Canada.
Jeanne graduated as Valedictorian from Gloucester High School in 1946, Phi Beta Kappa from Bates College in 1950, and she earned her Masters of Science in Nursing from Yale Nursing School. She also received a Master's of Science in Special Education from Southern Connecticut State University.
Jeanne utilized her combined nursing and special education training in her lengthy public health career which focused on children with special needs.
Jeanne was deeply committed to her family and enjoyed a diverse community of friends. She was always busy with her many interests – especially reading and handcrafts such as knitting and quilting, as well as cooking and flower gardening. She was a natural teacher and found special pleasure in sharing her skills and experience with others, most recently Quinnipiac University students. Jeanne was a remarkably kind and caring soul, always thinking of others; she even helped to prepare this obituary.
Jeanne also loved animals, especially her kitty, Bella, and was a very generous supporter of animal welfare organizations.
The family is very grateful for the loving care she received at Masonicare's Pond Ridge over the last twenty years.
Per Jeanne's wishes, services will be held privately at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Cheshire, with arrangements under the direction of the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Animal Haven of North Haven, CT at http://www.theanimalhavenct.org/
For online condolences, please visit
www.fordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020