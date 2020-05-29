Jeanne Pont Sims
1931 - 2020
Sims, Jeanne Pont
Jeanne Pont Sims, born January 31, 1931, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Guilford, CT, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband R. William Sims and son Bruce Emery Sims. Jeanne is survived by three of her four children, Melinda (Joseph) Cappetta of North Branford, Douglas Sims of Teaneck NJ, and Elizabeth Sims of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Carleigh Cappetta (Robert) Schultz, Paul (Danielle) Cappetta, Kimberly Cappetta (Joshua) Ranciato, Christopher Sims, Kayleigh Sims and two great-grandchildren, Theodore Schultz and Quinnleigh Ranciato.
Jeanne was a longtime resident of Maine until she moved to Connecticut to be closer to her family. She enjoyed knitting, reading, classical music and was very active in the Episcopal Church. Jeanne had a Bachelors and Master's Degree in Education and worked supervising the Head Start Food Program in Augusta, Maine until her retirement.
A special thank you to Jeanne's caretakers especially Kathy, Corleen, Cathy H., Kathy H. (nights), and Amy whom have become like family over the years. Also, thank you to Joan Elder who helped her daughter wade through essential paperwork during her later years.
Due to the recent pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
