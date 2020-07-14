Jeanne Rosalyn Singer, EinhornJeanne Rosalyn Singer Einhorn passed away peacefully at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland near where she was living at the Landow House in Rockville, MD. After 98 years, her heart gave up, although to the end she was in constant contact with her family and enjoyed a cognitive function far exceeding most of ours. A delightful and gracious person, she had more patience than should be allowed any one person. She was the widow of Joseph J. Einhorn and they lived in New Haven, then Milford and Orange for all of their married lives. Together with her husband they founded Milford Guild, a successful furniture company and put their three children through college and graduate school. Jeanne patiently tolerated Joe's political ambitions and his many business ventures ("Eglomise": reverse glass painting, was not one of his better ideas.) She came from New York City, where she graduated Hunter College, and met her future husband at Woodmont one summer, then a vacation spot for the Jewish community. They were married for 67 years and even though older men tried to date her constantly at her retirement community (she used to tell us that she was a hot commodity because she could walk on her own and hold a conversation!), she could never bring herself to go on a date with someone else. Her father was a furrier in New York and her mother instilled in her the value of education, which she passed onto her children. She was predeceased by her best friends, including Roz Berman, Sally Horowitz, Ann Rapp and Gert McClenning, a sad corollary to living to a ripe old age. Though isolated since February by the pandemic she engaged in weekly Zoom calls with her family and her sense of humor seemed to grow as she aged. She was always interested in what her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were doing and always looked 20 years younger, much to the chagrin of her friends.In addition to her three children, Jonathan J. Einhorn of Westbrook, CT, Mark F. Einhorn of Old Saybrook, CT and Michele Russell-Einhorn of Garrett Park, Maryland, she had six grandchildren: Kyle Einhorn, Sara Einhorn, Jeffrey Einhorn, Daniel Russell-Einhorn, Becca AbuRakia-Einhorn, and Joshua Russell-Einhorn. She adored her seven great-grandchildren, Charli, Sam, Enzo, Izzie, Sebastian, Lenox and Omri and will be missed by all. In light of the current pandemic, funeral arrangements which are being handled by the Robert E.Shure & Son Funeral Home will be private, with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future, when safe.