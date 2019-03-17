Rowe, Jeanne S.

Jeanne Sevison Rowe, 93, of Hamden, died on 10 March 2019. She was the loving wife of Daniel S. Rowe, MD. They were married for 61 years and were active members of the Yale community since 1966. Raised in Shamokin, PA, Jeanne graduated from West Chester University. An accomplished pianist, she was a voice and music teacher who sang in the New Haven Chorale. In her retirement she volunteered at the Community Soup Kitchen and the New Haven Garden Club. Jeanne was a woman of clear intelligence, who loved The NY Times crossword puzzle and a lively intellectual discussion. She will be remembered even more for her kind attentiveness to family, friends and all those she met. She took great joy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even into her nineties, she made the special effort to attend weddings, graduations and baby showers. She delighted in having fun with her grandchildren, all of whom fondly remember her small streaks of mischievousness.

She is survived by her four children, Laura R. Ment (Charles Duncan), Nancy R. Braha, Frances R. Rasmussen (Steven) and Daniel S. Rowe, Jr. (Kelly), 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at Dwight Chapel on the Yale Campus, High Street, New Haven, CT, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 23 March 2019. Donations may be made to the Community Soup Kitchen, 84 Broadway, New Haven, CT 06511. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2019