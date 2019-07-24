New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
1932 - 2019
Jeannette Kordiak Obituary
Kordiak, Jeannette
Jeannette Kordiak, age 87, of Woodbridge, beloved wife of the late Stephen M. Kordiak, died peacefully on July 22, 2019. Jeannette was born in Shelton, CT on April 13, 1932 to the late Francis and Mary Bednarik Kurtyka. She was a secretary at BF Goodrich and later the co-owner of Latex Foam in Shelton. She was active in her community and was a member of the Woodbridge Garden Club, the Woodbridge Republican Town Committee and was a gracious supporter of the Woodbridge Town Library. She was also a member of The Quinnipiack Club and loved the theatre, fine dining, shopping and getting "dolled up." She had a soft spot in her heart for cats and loved the two she cared for at home. Survivors include her stepson, John Kordiak (Sandra) of Orange; cousins, Mrs. Marianne Bauer of Orange and Bertha Belden of Shelton; three step-grandchildren, Michael and his wife Chelsea, Christopher and Jackie Kordiak and several other cousins. Jeannette was predeceased by her step-daughter, Janice and several cousins.
Friends may call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A service will be held in the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be private. A reception will be held at The Qunnipiack Club following calling hours from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Tales Non-Profit Rescue, PO BOX 901, Middletown, CT 06457. To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 25, 2019
