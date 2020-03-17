|
Poleio, Jeannette
Jeannette Ruggiero Poleio, age 73, passed away on March 17, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Ernest Ruggiero Sr. and Phyllis Duby Ruggiero. Jeannette is survived by her children Gina Watters and Brian Poleio, her grandchildren, Bobby Graham and Robin Marquis, her great-grandson, Damien Martone. She is also survived by her siblings Sharon Smith and Kenneth Ruggiero, her two nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers Ernest Ruggiero Jr. and Roy Ruggiero. Jeannette worked for Gant Shirt Makers for many years, and then for Schick, until her retirement in 2005.
Due to the Corona virus and in consideration of the well-being of the family and friends, sadly, services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020