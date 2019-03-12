|
|
Gamble, Jeannie Delois Moore
Jeannie Delois Moore Gamble, 77, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 7, 2019. Ms. Gamble was born in Henry County, VA on December 16, 1941, a daughter of the late George K. Hairston (stepfather) and Blanche Deshazo Norman. Prior to retiring, she was employed by the City of New Haven Department of Public Health as a Registered Nurse. She leaves to cherish loving memories, daughters, Carla and Bridget Gamble; a son, Corey Gamble (Belle); brother, Lonnie Dillard (Nancy); a daughter-in-law, Kamelda Moore; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a son, George L. Moore.
A visitation and viewing will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Funeral service and burial will be in Carver, VA. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 12, 2019