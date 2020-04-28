New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine McEwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine (Hitchcock) McEwen


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine (Hitchcock) McEwen Obituary
McEwen , Jeannine (Hitchcock)
Jeannine (Hitchcock) McEwen, 73, of New Haven, passed away on April 27, 2020 in St. Raphael Hospital. She was born April 6, 1947 in New Haven to Wilbur and Mildred (Douglas) Hitchcock. She is survived by her two loving children, William McEwen Jr. (Denise Sinski) of North Branford and Paula Lenihan (David) of Clinton along with two grandchildren, Melissa Genovese and William McEwen III. She is also survived by many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joseph Hitchcock who also passed away on April 27, 2020 and Russell Hitchcock.
She worked along side her son as a secretary for McVac Environmental for 18 years until she retired in 2015. Prior, she worked at Rose Hill Farm and US Surgical.
She was very handy and took great pride in doing her own repairs on her vehicle and house. She enjoyed gardening but her favorite was cutting her lawn with her tractor, watching sports and spending time with her family and friends. She was such a strong women and overcame many major health issues.
Family will have a private graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -