McEwen , Jeannine (Hitchcock)
Jeannine (Hitchcock) McEwen, 73, of New Haven, passed away on April 27, 2020 in St. Raphael Hospital. She was born April 6, 1947 in New Haven to Wilbur and Mildred (Douglas) Hitchcock. She is survived by her two loving children, William McEwen Jr. (Denise Sinski) of North Branford and Paula Lenihan (David) of Clinton along with two grandchildren, Melissa Genovese and William McEwen III. She is also survived by many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joseph Hitchcock who also passed away on April 27, 2020 and Russell Hitchcock.
She worked along side her son as a secretary for McVac Environmental for 18 years until she retired in 2015. Prior, she worked at Rose Hill Farm and US Surgical.
She was very handy and took great pride in doing her own repairs on her vehicle and house. She enjoyed gardening but her favorite was cutting her lawn with her tractor, watching sports and spending time with her family and friends. She was such a strong women and overcame many major health issues.
Family will have a private graveside service will be held at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven and under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 29, 2020