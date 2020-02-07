Home

St Andrew's Episcopal Church
232 Durham Rd
Madison, CT 06443
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:30 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
232 Durham Road
Madison, CT
Jeffrey Ellis Doll Obituary
Doll, Jeffrey Ellis
Jeffrey Ellis Doll, 56 of Manhattan, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 21, 2020. He is survived hy his wife Kassandra Wolfe Doll. He is also survived by his father Bill Doll (wife Ginger Moore Doll) of Madison, CT and his sister, Janet Doll Sinni (husband Steven), and his nephew Devon Sinni of Clinton, CT. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Ellen Ellis Doll of Madison, CT, formerly of Trenton NJ and his brothers "Teddy" Doll and "Skipper" Doll, both of Madison, CT. Jeffrey grew up in Madison, CT where he attended The Country School and The Hammonasset School. He graduated from American University in Washington, DC degreed in Economics and French. After a brief period with a bank in DC, he was employed by the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY. He served as First Vice President of the Commerical Loan Department until he retired in 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 12:30 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 232 Durham Road, Madison, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
