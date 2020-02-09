|
Doll, Jeffrey Ellis
Jeffrey Ellis Doll, 56, of Manhattan, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on January 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife Kassandra Wolfe Doll. He is also survived by his father Bill Doll (wife Ginger Moore Doll) of Madison, CT and his sister, Janet Doll Sinni (husband Steven), and his nephew Devon Sinni of Clinton, Ct. He was predeceasd by his mother, Mary Ellen Ellis Doll of Madison, CT, formerly of Trenton, NJ and his brothers "Teddy" Doll and "Skipper" Doll, both of Madison, CT. Jeffrey grew up in Madison, CT where he attended The Country School abd The Hammonasset School. He graduated from American University in Washington DC degreed in Economics and French. After a brief period with a bank in DC, he was employed by The Dime Savins Bank of Williamsburg in Brooklyn NY. He served as Frist Vice President of the Commercial Loan Department until he retired in 2016. A memorial serrvice will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 12:30 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 232 Durham Road, Madison, CT.
Published in Shoreline Times on Feb. 14, 2020