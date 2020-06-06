Heinrich, Jeffrey
J. Jeffrey Heinrich, Ed.D, PA-C Emeritus, born February 17, 1945 in Colchester, Vermont, died at home in Guilford, Connecticut, on May 10, 2020. Dr. Heinrich grew up in Burlington, VT. In 1966, he served in Vietnam as a Hospital Corpsman with the Marines and received the Purple Heart Medal. He graduated from Castleton State College (VT), Duke University Physician Assistant Program, Southern Connecticut State University, and from Nova University. Heinrich was a Clinical Physician Assistant at Yale University School of Medicine, Section of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, working in the emergency room and burn service. He was Co-Director of the Norwalk/Yale PA Surgical Postgraduate Program. He was Program Director of the George Washington Physician's Assistant Program in Washington, DC. He volunteered as Chairman of Faulkner's Light Brigade, preserving Guilford's lighthouse. He was Connecticut Clinical Coordinator for PA student rotations from Lincoln Memorial University. Heinrich has received many professional awards, including the 2007 National Outstanding PA of the Year Award from the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Read more about Dr. Heinrich's career at the PA History Society website https://pahx.org/news/remembering-j-jeffrey-heinrich
Besides his wife, Suellen Austin Heinrich of Guilford, CT, he is survived by his son John Heinrich and daughter-in-law Anna Luciano of Somerville, MA. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Patricia Dower Heinrich and brother-in-law Morgan Lacy. He is survived by siblings Pamela (Bruce) MacPherson, South Burlington, VT, Mark (Starleen) Heinrich, Kingwood, TX, William Heinrich, Las Vegas, NV, Thomas (Theresa) Heinrich, Colchester, VT, Mary Alice (Nicholas) Aloi, Burlington, VT and sister-in-law Sheila Lacy, Fessenden, ND. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dr. Heinrich's name to The Connecticut PA Foundation, https://connapa.org/news/in-memoriam-j-jeffrey-heinrich-ed-d-p-a/ or One Regency Drive, P.O. Box 30, Bloomfield, CT 06002, or to The PA History Society, https://pahx.org or 12000 Findley Rd., Suite 100, John's Creek, GA 30097, or to a charity of one's choice. The Hawley Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Guilford, CT is in charge of arrangements to be held at a later date. For complete obituary visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com and sign the on-line guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.