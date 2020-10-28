Smith, Jeffrey Humiston

Jeffrey Humiston Smith, 78, of Willimantic, Connecticut died on October 22nd following complications from prostate cancer. Jeff was a graduate of West Haven High School, University of Connecticut, and St. Mary's University of San Antonio. He is remembered as an impassioned community leader who was at turns involved with Windham town government, the Windham Democratic Town Committee, the Willimantic Victorian Homes Association and other local organizations. In life, Jeff served as Deputy Commissioner of Finance for the City of White Plains, New York, from 1970 to 1983; as the Finance Director of the Town of Mansfield, Connecticut for the following 26 years; and as the Finance Director of the City of New London for four.

Jeff was a fisherman, an economist, a landlord, a neighbor, a theater lover, an accountant, an antique aficionado, a swamp Yankee, a boat captain, a UConn grad, a handyman, a water skier, an Air Force veteran, a part-time Alaskan, a brother and a father.

Jeff's view of the world was defined by his formal training in economics, his command of U.S. history, his common sense political philosophy, and most of all, his passion for fairness. "We must," to quote an editorial Jeff wrote for a local newspaper, "take care of those who took care of us."

He was a patriot and an optimist. Jeff saw the American experiment as an honorable endeavor – flawed, still in progress, but undoubtedly worth continuing. He believed deeply in our collective duty to our fellow man, in our ability to repair the inequity that divides us, and in democracy's power to do "the greatest good for the greatest number."

An ambitious autodidact and aspiring barfly, Jeff was often found with his nose buried deep in a book – or in a bourbon Manhattan (up, two cherries). Jeff loved people enormously. He was warm. He wanted to spend time with you. For him, there was no better way for time to be spent. Hearing your thoughts, sharing his own, over a drink. Maybe several.

Jeff was not a religious man but he lived in good faith. More than any world "beyond," it was this world – the glassy Sound at dawn, the migration of salmon to their source, the arc of the limbs of his maple tree – that inspired Jeff's wonder.

He is survived by Brian, Adam, Zach, Ali, Madison and his many close friends and family members, who miss him terribly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store