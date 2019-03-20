Haney, Jeffrey J.

Oxford—Jeffrey J. Haney 62 of Oxford entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at home. Mr. Haney was born on Feb. 4, 1957 in New Haven son of the late Grover and Regina (Anastasio) Haney. He was the proud owner of Jeff Haney and Son Building Jeff held his 5th degree as a Karate Master with World Tang Soo Do Association and also obtained his pilot license. In 2012 he was elected second selectman for the town of Oxford and held that position until his passing, he also was the animal control officer in town. Survivors are his son Jeffrey J. Haney Jr. of Oxford sisters twin sister Jacqueline Theriault of Nevada, Joanne Buffington of N. Carolina Lois Tallberg of Beacon Falls, Davida Stockman of N. Carolina Brother Robert Haney of Naugatuck many nieces nephews, family members former wife Heather Weisz Hancy and partner Jane Davidson. His Funeral will be leaving on Friday from the Bennett Funeral Home 91 N. Cliff St. Ansonia at 9:00 a.m. to the Cornerstone Church in Oxford for his Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Jeffrey J. Haney Fund that will be cared for by the Valley Community Foundation in care of the Funeral Home. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019