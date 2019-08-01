|
|
LeBlanc, Jeffrey
Jeffrey LeBlanc 47 of East Haven and Bethany passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2017 at Yale NH Hospital. He was born October 27, 1971 in New Haven. Jeffrey is survived by his two daughters, Kaitlyn LeBlanc and Jocelyn LeBlanc both of Branford, his mother, Mary (Krajewski) DaCosta of Florida, father, Thomas DaCosta Sr. of West Haven, brothers, Daniel DaCosta of West Haven, Jason DaCosta (Julie) of West Haven and Thomas DaCosta (Amy) of North Haven. He is also survived by uncles, Stanley Krajewski and Theodore Krajewski both of East Haven. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Krajewski.
Shortly after high school, Jeff moved to California to pursue his passion of music. He was a talented drummer which allowed him to play within many bands. His talent didn't stop at drumming; he also was an amazing artist that included wood burning. Once he reached his goal in California, he returned home to find another passion. This superceded the rest which turned into the loves of his life, his two daughters, and with that, his new passion of life was being a father. Jeff was a well loved and respected son, nephew, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He was a kind soul and will be greatly missed by all that were honored to know him.
Family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT. His funeral procession will then leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019