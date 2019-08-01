New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul
80 Taylor Ave.
East Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey LeBlanc


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey LeBlanc Obituary
LeBlanc, Jeffrey
Jeffrey LeBlanc 47 of East Haven and Bethany passed away unexpectedly on July 29, 2017 at Yale NH Hospital. He was born October 27, 1971 in New Haven. Jeffrey is survived by his two daughters, Kaitlyn LeBlanc and Jocelyn LeBlanc both of Branford, his mother, Mary (Krajewski) DaCosta of Florida, father, Thomas DaCosta Sr. of West Haven, brothers, Daniel DaCosta of West Haven, Jason DaCosta (Julie) of West Haven and Thomas DaCosta (Amy) of North Haven. He is also survived by uncles, Stanley Krajewski and Theodore Krajewski both of East Haven. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Krajewski.
Shortly after high school, Jeff moved to California to pursue his passion of music. He was a talented drummer which allowed him to play within many bands. His talent didn't stop at drumming; he also was an amazing artist that included wood burning. Once he reached his goal in California, he returned home to find another passion. This superceded the rest which turned into the loves of his life, his two daughters, and with that, his new passion of life was being a father. Jeff was a well loved and respected son, nephew, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. He was a kind soul and will be greatly missed by all that were honored to know him.
Family will receive friends from 9 to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven, CT. His funeral procession will then leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Download Now