Torello, Jennie BoscoJennie Bosco Torello, 95, of Branford passed away November 8, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Eugene Torello. Beloved mother of Anthony "Tony" (Nancy) Torello of Port St. Lucie, FL and the late Edward Torello. Grandmother of Brian (Charlene) and Mickey Torello. Great grandmother of Dylan, Ryan, Teagan and Jayden Torello. Sister of Grace Bosco of Milford and the late Nancy Coppola, Pauline Cerone, Joseph and Dominic Bosco. Jennie was born in New Haven, September 7, 1925 a daughter of the late Ignazio and Anna Bua Bosco. Prior to her retirement she worked for the former Edward Malley Co. and also worked for Macy's.Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven.