1/1
Jennie Bosco Torello
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Torello, Jennie Bosco
Jennie Bosco Torello, 95, of Branford passed away November 8, 2020 in the Branford Hills Health Care Center. Wife of the late Eugene Torello. Beloved mother of Anthony "Tony" (Nancy) Torello of Port St. Lucie, FL and the late Edward Torello. Grandmother of Brian (Charlene) and Mickey Torello. Great grandmother of Dylan, Ryan, Teagan and Jayden Torello. Sister of Grace Bosco of Milford and the late Nancy Coppola, Pauline Cerone, Joseph and Dominic Bosco. Jennie was born in New Haven, September 7, 1925 a daughter of the late Ignazio and Anna Bua Bosco. Prior to her retirement she worked for the former Edward Malley Co. and also worked for Macy's.
Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Sign Jennie's guest book online at
www.portofunerlahomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved