Jennie G. Ferraro of Hamden passed away peacefully March 3, at Whitney Manor in Hamden. She was 88. Jennie was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Ferraro Sr., and her parents, Michelina and John Vena. She was also predeceased by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Jennie is survived by her beloved children Arthur Ferraro Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Hamden; Deborah Schacht and her husband Sean of Hamden; and John Ferraro and his wife Margaret of Cheshire. She is also survived by her grandchildren Marisa Ferraro, Ryan Ferraro and Gino Ferraro; and dear friends Eileen and Marvin Frankel. Born Nov. 15, 1931 in New Haven, she was the longtime secretary at St. Francis Parish in New Haven and an administrative assistant at Yale University's Office of Undergraduate Admissions. Jennie was a warm and welcoming soul, always opening her home and heart to family, friends and those in need. She never let anyone leave hungry. She also adored her children and doted on her beloved grandchildren. Her family thanks the staff at Whitney Manor for the compassion and care they provided to mom. Friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden, Saturday at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian burial. Calling hours will be Friday 4-8 a.m. in the Peter H.Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Memorial Contributions may be made at
