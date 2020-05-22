Kliger, JennieThe family of Jennie Kliger, 93, sadly announces her death on May 12 after a prolonged battle against recurrent illnesses, complicated late by the coronavirus. In her final hours at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital, she remained alert and unafraid, very much at peace. Jennie was the daughter of the late Max and Ethel Eidinger and grew up in Quebec City, Canada. She moved to New Haven in 1946 and met her future husband Mickey Kliger. Jennie was very active in the American Cancer Society, lending much support to its annual fund drives before beginning a career as an auditor for the Social Services Department of the State of Connecticut. An avid reader, she loved spending time with her five grandchildren, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. She enjoyed UConn women's basketball and watching hockey. Jennie is survived by her son Daniel Kliger (Susan) of Milford, her daughter Beverly DeLauri (George) of Cheshire; her grandchildren Justin and Jonathan DeLauri of Boston, Jamie DeLauri of St. Petersburg, Florida, Kimberly Choma (Chris) of Seymour and Krystal Reifer (Chad) of Bethesda, Maryland, as well as her adoring great-grandchildren Abigail and Addison. Jennie also leaves behind her twin sister Sarah Backer and nephews David and Richard Backer. Jennie was predeceased by her husband Mickey; brothers Samuel, Benjamin and Murphy, and sisters Rita and Esther. We extend our deep gratitude to the nursing staffs of Verdi 3 East and 5 East for the professional, empathetic and skilled care given to Jennie, to the dedicated Respiratory Therapists who treated her, and to the medical staff for affording her every chance.A private funeral was held on May 14th at the B'nai Jacob Cemetery in New Haven. Arrangements were by the Robert Shure Funeral Home. A remembrance of Jennie's life will be planned and held at a later date.