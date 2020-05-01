Maresca, Jennie
Jennie L. Maresca, 90, of East Haven, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on February 7, 1930 to the late Joseph and Carmela DeFrancesco Silva. She worked for Dunkin Donuts on Main St., East Haven at their service counter for many years. Earlier in her life, she worked for Aldom Food Service at Lauralton Hall High School and Alinibal Co. of Milford and also as a sewing machine operator, for Fair Manufacturing Shirt Company of New Haven. She belonged to the Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, Local125. She is survived by her grandson Chad Rainey of West Haven, her dear friend and former daughter-in-law, Lorry Rainey of West Haven, a brother, John (Marie) Silva of East Haven, a sister, Ann (Anthony) Castlevetro of West Haven, a daughter-in-law Edna Maresca of East Haven, a loving cousin, Lucy Mastriano of Branford and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was pre-deceased by her son Charles Maresca and two brothers, Chris and Joseph Silva.
Due to the social restrictions, the funeral services for Jennie will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. Please visit the funeral home's website at easthavenmemorial.com and check for updates, once the quarantine has been lifted. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.