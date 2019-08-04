New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church
Resources
Jennie Martone


1924 - 2019
Jennie Martone Obituary
Martone, Jennie
Jennie Ardigliano Martone 94, of East Haven beloved wife of the late Michael P. Martone passed away on August 3, 2019 in Apple Rehab Laurel Woods of East Haven. Loving mother of Frank (Jill) Martone of Hamden and Petrina Yoxall of New Haven. Cherished grandmother of Tara (Jason) Raffone, Laurie, Michael and Frank V. Martone, Marissa (Joseph) Cullen and Angela (Kevin) Hurlburt. Great-grandmother of Daniel and Joseph Cullen, Abby and Kenzi Hurlburt, Sabrina Martone and Anthony and Joseph Raffone. Sister of Rosie Knapp of New Haven, Patricia (Don) Chaput of PA, Anna Randi of Southington and the late Mary Steele, Katherine Gaudioso, Theresa Rubertone, Josephine Alfeby and Vincent Ardigliano. Jennie was born in New Haven on October 9, 1924 daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary Ardigliano. Prior to her retirement, Jennie was an assembler for the H.B. Ives Company.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven THURSDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call THURSDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Jennie's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
