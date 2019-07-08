Morelli, Jennie (Massarelli)

Jennie (Massarelli) Morelli, 84, of Prospect, surrounded by her family passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford. She was the wife of the late Louis J. Morelli, Jr.

She was born on January 20, 1935 in Waterbury, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Aurio) Massarelli. Early on Jennie worked as a secretary for US Royal and later on worked as a bakery manager for many years. Family was everything to her including the family pets. She especially liked family gatherings during the holidays, Christmas was her favorite. Cooking was one of her greatest talents and she made sure that no one left her home hungry or without a care package. In her spare time, she loved to spend it at the beach or poolside with family. She was a member of St. Anthony Church and was either making or donating something for their events.

Jennie is survived by her children Debbie Morelli; Joseph Jay Morelli and wife Julie; Louis Joseph Morelli III and Marnee Dutcher; Susan Morelli Mauro and husband Vincent; Steven Morelli and Lynne Morgan; and Gary Morelli and Lori Pascarelli. She also leaves four grandchildren Taylor Morelli, Ashleigh Morelli, Vincenzo Mauro and Anthony Mauro, along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a sister Gilda DiGati.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 4 Union City Rd., Prospect. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waterbury. Calling hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Prospect Memorial Funeral Home, 72 Waterbury Rd., Prospect.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

