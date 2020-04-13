|
Ortola, Jennie
Jennie Alessandrini Ortolan, 95, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the later Giulio Ortolan. Jennie was born in New Haven on March 21, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Aiudi Alessandrini. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and Stone Business College. Jennie was a keypunch operator for the former Adley's Trucking Company. Mother of Peter Ortolan (Barbara), Paul Ortolan (Donna) and Philip Ortolan (Jeanne). Grandmother of Paul Ortolan, Jr., Ben Ortolan, Anne Marie Gallagher and the late Danny Strachan. Sister of Phyllis Alessandrini Bird and the late Danny and Fred Alessandrini. Sister-in-law of Maureen Alessandrini and the late Florence Alessandrini and Louis Bird. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ORTV, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712 or a . www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2020