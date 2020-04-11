New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Jennie Rish


1921 - 2020
Jennie Rish Obituary
Rish, Jennie
Jennie Palasiewski Rish of Hampton, New Hampshire, formerly of Forest Road, Northford, CT, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living, Hampton, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Steven R. Rish. Jennie was born on her family's dairy farm in Northford on April 8, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Amelia Augustyn Palasiewski. She had worked as a waitress at the former Restland Farms in Northford. Jennie enjoyed gardening, playing pinochle and duck pin bowling. She was a member of the former V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary of Northford. Mother of Joann Gehrke (Alan). Grandmother of Stephanie Nath (David) and Melissa Witt (Timothy McCormick). Great-grandmother of Abiageal Nath. Sister of Ann Bielot, Mary Rubendunst, Edward Palasiewski and the late Helen Wronski, Walter and Frank Palasiewski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private funeral services have been entrusted to the Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to V.F.W. PO Box 628, Northford, CT 06472.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020
