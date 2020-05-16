Jennie S. Diamante
Diamante, Jennie S.
Jennie S. Zucco Diamante, 93, of Cheshire, formerly of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Elim Park, Cheshire. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Diamante. Jennie was born in New Haven on December 26, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Antonio and Loretta Lonetti Zucco. She had worked in research for CBS Records which later became Sony. Jennie was a member of the North Haven Senior Center. Mother of Barbara (William) Herrmann, Jr. Grandmother of William (Rhionnan) Herrmann III, the late Brian Herrmann, his wife Beth Herrmann, Alexis, Suelyn, Joshua and Jaslyn Herrmann. Great-grandmother of Leah Grace Herrmann.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr. #3, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 16, 2020.
