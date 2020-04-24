New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Jennifer A. "Jeffie" Latkowski


1946 - 2020
Jennifer A. "Jeffie" Latkowski Obituary
Latkowski, Jennifer "Jeffie" A.
Jennifer "Jeffie" A. Casale Latkowski, 73, of Pensacola, FL, formerly of Durham and the Momauguin section of East Haven, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening, April 18, 2020 at her daughter's home in Northford. Jennifer was born in New Haven on November 9, 1946, the daughter of the late Frank and Lucia "Lucy" Cifaldi Casale. Jeffie was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Latkowski. Mother of Cindyann Longobardi (Stephen), Richard A. Latkowski, Jr. (Val & Ethan)and the late Chrisann Latkowski. Grandmother of Stephen Longobardi and Richard Longobardi (Jamie). Sister of Frank Michael Casale (Maryann), Anthony Joseph Casale (Patty) and Annette "Netta" Marie Curbelo (Ralph). Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Jeffie was an adventurer and enjoyed choosing the road less traveled. Anyone who has met her has experienced her love, unique personality, heartwarming laughter, lack of filter and her no holds barred philosophy "suck it up butter cup".
Dear friends and family, we would have loved to celebrate Jeffie's life together, however that will have to wait. Thank you to our Sunnyside friends, East Haddam friends and Special Extended Families for always including Jeffie and making her feel welcomed and loved. We are and she was so incredibly grateful. A special thanks to Dr. Rhoda Smith and her team in the Lower Keys Medical Center for saving her life, and Dr. Elena Ratner and Smilow for welcoming her with open arms, but never getting the chance to help her.
There will be a celebration of Jeffie's Life for her family and friends to attend sometime in the near future. Private services at this time have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Closer to Free Fund, which jointly supports Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale-New Haven and Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
