Jennifer Cea Tardieu Obituary
Cea Tardieu, Jennifer
Jennifer Cea Tardieu, 68 passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born in New York City on July 16, 1951 to Jeanette Catherine Panza and Frank Cea. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Raymond Tardieu and her daughter Jeana Newman and her husband Jack Newman. She is also survived by her siblings Donna (Curt) Dea, and Stephen (Jennifer) Cea.
Jennifer graduated in 1974 from SUNY Farmingdale in Long Island New York, with a degree in Dental Hygiene. In 1978 her husband brought her to CT where she began to worked for Dr. Pool, and then Dr. Brady. When Jennifer first moved to CT she joined a group of women that advocated for women's rights, racism, and equality for all people. This later inspired Jen to spend the rest of her life to fight for what is right. She was involved for many years as a Girl Scout Leader in Clinton. Jennifer also was involved with St. Mary's CCD program as well as the women's prayer group. She also traveled with St. Mary's on a mission trip to Peru where she helped in an orphanage. Jennifer was a member of the Special Education Parent Teacher Association (SEPTA) for many years, and felt passionately about educational rights.
As a true "Italian" she enjoyed life, and in true Jennifer fashion she lived by her favorite motto "Live, Laugh, Love". Jennifer loved to spend time with friends and family, travel to warm destinations, and to take advantage of every opportunity life had to offer.
Visiting hours will be on Friday January 10th from 4 - 7 p.m. at Swan Funeral home in Clinton, CT (Swanfh.com). Services will be held on Saturday 11th at St. Mary's Church of Visitation in Clinton CT at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. www.swanfh.com
The family is asking in lieu of flowers to donate to Angel Tree (apart of the Prison Fellowship Foundation- Prisonfellowship.org) an organization that Jennifer felt very passionate about and often donated to.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020
