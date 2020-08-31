Berry, JENNIFER CLARK
Jennifer Clark Berry, 79, died August 5, 2020, in Guilford, CT. She was born April 5, 1941, in New Britain, CT, the daughter of Pierce Usher Clark, Sr. and Cordelia Frances Sokale.
Jennifer graduated from Guilford High School, Class of 1959. An accomplished dancer, she attended Juilliard School of Music in New York City, where she was invited by Martha Graham to tour with her dance company. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and Dance Performance in 1963 at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Prior to graduation, during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, she was part of a USO theater tour of Greenland, Iceland, Labrador, and Newfoundland.
In her early career, Jennifer worked for the American Cancer Society
and AM Bruning International. In her later career, in addition to providing child care and in-home elder care, Jennifer worked as a tutor in Branford Senior High School for 15 years.
Jennifer was a devoted member of the First Church Congregational in Guilford, CT where she sang in the choir. She particularly loved walking the beaches in Hammonasset State Park in Madison and in Sachem's Head in Guilford where she was raised.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Duncan Tearloch Berry, and brother, Pierce Usher Clark, Jr. Surviving are her sons, Simeon Arthur Berry (Ariane) and Joshua Jefferson Berry (Natasha); grandson Seraph Oxossi Phoenix Hornedo-Berry; her sister, Cordelia Ann Clark; and her cousins, Roberta Goodwin Willenkin (Robert), Robert Auel Goodwin, Jr., Spencer Keith Sokale, and Lara Celia Willenkin.
Heartfelt thanks to Patricia Aker and the nursing staff at Apple Rehab Guilford for their wonderful care.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a public memorial will be held at a later date. To leave condolences, please go to legacy.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the First Church Congregational of Guilford, CT (https://firstchurchguilford.org/
)