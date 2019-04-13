Leiser, Jennifer

Jennifer Selden Leiser, 42, passed away on March 30, 2019 after a prolonged fight with cancer. Jennifer was born in Plantation, Florida and spent much of her youth living in Florida before attending Duke University for College and Nova Southeastern for Graduate school. She then moved to Connecticut for post graduate work starting in 2002 where she met the love of her life, Adam. They lived in CT together and raised three daughters until moving to Madison, New Hampshire in 2017. She is survived by her dedicated husband Adam and three daughters Madeline, Emily, and Camilla. She loved each of them with all of her heart. She also leaves behind her father Bruce Selden and half-brothers Marc Selden and Adam Selden and their respective families. Jen dedicated her life to helping others through work and volunteerism. She will always be remembered for her big heart, gorgeous smile, and incredible mind. Donations to the kidney cancer research alliance are appreciated. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019