Schneider, Jennifer

Jennifer Schneider, age 56, passed away peacefully at Gladeview Health Care Center on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Jennifer will be remembered by her many friends and family as a warm, positive, fiercely independent woman. She lived out her final years with a grace and dignity that was admired by all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. Jennifer had a strong belief in God and knew she would be reunited with her mother in heaven. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gladeview Health Care for their compassionate and attentive care of Jennifer. She will be forever missed. " No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9



