Jennifer Schneider
Schneider, Jennifer
Jennifer Schneider, age 56, passed away peacefully at Gladeview Health Care Center on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Jennifer will be remembered by her many friends and family as a warm, positive, fiercely independent woman. She lived out her final years with a grace and dignity that was admired by all who knew her. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. Jennifer had a strong belief in God and knew she would be reunited with her mother in heaven. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Gladeview Health Care for their compassionate and attentive care of Jennifer. She will be forever missed. " No eye has seen, no ear has heard and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him." 1 Corinthians 2:9

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 11, 2020.
