Avery, Jeri
Jeri Avery of Branford died peacefully on October 11, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice with her family by her side. She was born in New Haven on July 8, 1944 to the late Orrin and Jessi Hemstock Avery. Jeri was a mom and nana to everyone and was the rock of her family. She worked hard and taught her children family values that they carry in their lives today. Jeri loved her pets and her flowers and enjoyed trips to the casino. She was the loving and devoted mother of Robin (Michael) Sarno, Donald, Christi and Danielle Hawley. Loving grandmother of Michael (Cherie) and Thomas Sarno, Christopher, Jaclyn and Amanda Hawley, and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of David Avery and the late Rita Burke and Moreen Neps.
Funeral service in care of the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. will be private at Jeri's request. Share a memory and sign her guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 14, 2019