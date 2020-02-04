New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Jerome Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Bradley


1942 - 2020
Jerome Bradley Obituary
Bradley, Jerome
Jerome Bradley, 77, of Hamden, departed this life on January 28, 2020. Mr. Bradley was born in Greelyville, SC on October 14, 1942, son of the late Kelly Bradley and Virginia Bradley. He had been previously employed by the former Winchester Repeating Arms as a Lead Person. Mr. Bradley is survived by daughters, Alexis Bradley-Powell (Clifford) and Felice Bradley; a son, Jerome Bradley, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Leah Mae Cooper.
A celebration of Mr. Bradley's life and legacy will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 5, 2020
