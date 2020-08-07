1/1
Jerome Clark
Clark, Jerome
Jerome Clark, 51 of New Haven passed away August 3, 2020. He was born to the late Bertha Graham and James Clark Sr. on September 19, 1968 in New Haven, CT. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Theresa Haynes; daughter Jauqetta Bey; siblings Jacquelyn, Lorraine, John, Wayne, Howard and Yolanda Clark along with other relatives who loved him. A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 2:30 p.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Clark family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
