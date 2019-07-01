Costanzo, Jerome

Jerome "Jerry" Costanzo, 82, of Hamden, died at his home, July 1, 2019 after a long illness. He was the companion, for 23 years, to Janet Pontililo. Jerry was born in New Haven, Jan. 7, 1937 the son of the late Jerome and Phyllis Cricco Costanzo Sr. and resided in Hamden all his life. He was a printer for the family business, Hamden Press, until his retirement.

He served in the US Army and was an avid fan of UCONN Men's and Women's Basketball, the Yankees and the NY Giants. Beside his companion, Janet, he is survived by his siblings, Eunice Moreira and Philip Costanzo, both of Hamden, and Robert (Sandra) Costanzo of North Haven and several nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ralph Costanzo. He is also survived by Janet's family, Carrie Lombardo and Brian Pontolilo. Funeral services will be held Wednesday in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden at 12 noon. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Hamden, Friends may call Wednesday morning from 10 TO 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Conn Chapter of Parkinson Disease, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, Ct. 06484 Published in The New Haven Register on July 2, 2019