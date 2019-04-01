New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Davis, Jerome
Jerome Davis, 57, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 26, 2019. Mr. Davis was born in Selma, AL on February 3, 1962, a son of the late Bessie Davis. He was most recently employed by the City of New Haven Police Department as an Animal Control Officer. He leaves to cherish loving memories, sisters, Bennie M. Watkins and Gloria Davis-Delancy (Obed); brothers, Benjamin William McCurdy, Michael Paul Davis and Alonzo Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Julius and Junior Davis; a sister, Rosemarie Davis; and a great-aunt, Rosa Etheridge whom raised him.
A celebration of Jerome's life will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of The New Haven Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 9056, Brewery St. Station, New Haven, CT 06532. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019
